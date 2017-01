O discurso de Trump foi escrito num corredor? É o que dizem as imagens

**Original Post from Dec 2015** The Mar-a-Lago desk is not for sale, but there will be an impressive selection of other Antiques & Art at the Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show, February 15-21! #repost #winterwhitehouse #inauguraladdress #receptionistdesk #art #antique #jewelry #palmbeachshow #pbsg #palmbeachshowgroup #desk #trump #maralago #palmbeach

A photo posted by Palm Beach Show Group (@palmbeachshowgroup) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:27am PST