Na Índia, um “leão muçulmano” e uma “leoa hindu” tiveram de ser separados. E o caso chegou a tribunal

The Hindu Group VHP moves to High Court against keeping Lioness ‘Sita’ with Lion ‘Akbar’ at Bengal Safari Park. VHP thinks housing ‘Sita’ with ‘Akbar’ is an insult to the Hindu Religion. @10DowningStreet @POTUS @JustinTrudeau @EmmanuelMacron @GiorgiaMeloni @markrutte @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/OV26oiv8aC