Succession, The Bear e Beef são as grandes vencedoras dos Emmys de 2023 em 2024

Os 75.ºs Emmys foram entregues na madrugada desta terça-feira em Los Angeles. Cerimónia deveria ter acontecido em 2023 mas foi adiada devido às greves de actores e argumentistas.

Fotogaleria
Matthew Macfadyen MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Anthony Anderson e o baterista Travis Barker no início da cerimónia MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Um dos quadros de homenagem a clássicos televisivos, Os Sopranos MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Jennifer Coolidge MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Jeremy Allen White EPA/ALLISON DINNER
Fotogaleria
Quinta Brunson MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Niecy Nash-Betts MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Arsenio Hall MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Trevor Noah e a equipa do Daily Show MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Lee Sung Jin, autor de Beef MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Jeremy Allen White e Ebon Moss-Bachrach, de The Bear Reuters/AUDE GUERRUCCI
Fotogaleria
Paul Walter Hauser, de Black Bird MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Um dos quadros de homenagem a clássicos televisivos, Anatomia de Grey MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Um dos quadros de homenagem a clássicos televisivos, Cheers EPA/ALLISON DINNER
Fotogaleria
Uma lenda da comédia também homenageada, Carol Burnett MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Os premiados e nomeados nas principais categorias

Melhor Série Dramática

  • Succession
  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellow Jackets

Melhor Actor Numa Série Dramática

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Melhor Actriz Numa Série Dramática

  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellow Jackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, A Diplomata

Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série Dramática

  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
  • Theo James, The White Lotus
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série Dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • The Bear
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Homicídios ao Domicílio
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Melhor Actor Numa Série de Comédia

  • Jeremy Alllen White, The Bear
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Homicídios ao Domicílio
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Melhor Actriz Numa Série de Comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série de Comédia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série de Comédia

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Melhor Série Limitada ou de Antologia

  • Beef
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishman em Apuros
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor Actor Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia

  • Steven Yeun, Beef
  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-vindos ao Chippendales — Clube da Sedução
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Melhor Actriz Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia

  • Ali Wong, Beef
  • Lizzie Caplan, Fleishman em Apuros
  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia

  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Murray Bartlett, Bem-vindos ao Chippendales — Clube da Sedução
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Joseph Lee, Beef
  • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
  • Young Mazino, Beef
  • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia

  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-vindos ao Chippendales — Clube da Sedução
  • Maria Bello, Beef
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman em Apuros
  • Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and The Six
  • Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida

Melhor Programa de Variedades

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

Melhor Talk-Show

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart
