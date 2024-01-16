Succession, The Bear e Beef são as grandes vencedoras dos Emmys de 2023 em 2024
Os 75.ºs Emmys foram entregues na madrugada desta terça-feira em Los Angeles. Cerimónia deveria ter acontecido em 2023 mas foi adiada devido às greves de actores e argumentistas.
Os premiados e nomeados nas principais categorias
Melhor Série Dramática
- Succession
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellow Jackets
Melhor Actor Numa Série Dramática
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Melhor Actriz Numa Série Dramática
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellow Jackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, A Diplomata
Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série Dramática
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série Dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Melhor Série de Comédia
- The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Homicídios ao Domicílio
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Melhor Actor Numa Série de Comédia
- Jeremy Alllen White, The Bear
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Homicídios ao Domicílio
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Melhor Actriz Numa Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série de Comédia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série de Comédia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Melhor Série Limitada ou de Antologia
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman em Apuros
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor Actor Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia
- Steven Yeun, Beef
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-vindos ao Chippendales — Clube da Sedução
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Melhor Actriz Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Lizzie Caplan, Fleishman em Apuros
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Murray Bartlett, Bem-vindos ao Chippendales — Clube da Sedução
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série Limitada ou de Antologia
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-vindos ao Chippendales — Clube da Sedução
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman em Apuros
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and The Six
- Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
Melhor Programa de Variedades
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Melhor Talk-Show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart