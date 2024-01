Dakar2024: Carlos Sainz dá a estocada final na penúltima etapa

Big result for @CSainz_oficial as he finishes Stage 1??1?? in third, taking advantage of problems for rival Sébastien Loeb.



With only the 175km special to go on Friday, Sainz & Lucas Cruz lead the overall by +01hr 27'06". Loeb is now third behind Guillaume De Mevius?#Dakar2024 pic.twitter.com/a4RgmyC9th