Ai Weiwei: live or die

AI Weiwei is our guest editor-in-chief, this Sunday, 5 March, of the special 33rd anniversary edition of PÚBLICO. This is the editorial he wrote for the newspaper’s readers.

I was born in the year of 1957, and 66 years have since passed. My father, a poet, was exiled in the year of my birth. For the first 20 years of my life, my father and I lived in a state that closely resembled death. During those days, we experienced the utmost levels of humiliation and harm.