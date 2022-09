Porsche Super Cup e Fórmula 3 com campeões luso-descendentes

#PMSC - Title for Pereira, victory for Buus – what a day for BWT Lechner Racing

@DylanPereiraLu secured the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup drivers´championship 2022, while his teammates Buus and @HarryKingRacing..



???? https://t.co/LGf2vtiufX



#ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/qaSRW6cFN8