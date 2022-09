Barbora Spotakova, dupla campeã olímpica do dardo, retira-se de competição

A legendary career! ??



Barbora Spotakova ???? has announced her retirement.



Olympic Games

?? 2008

?? 2012

?? 2016



World Champs

?? 2007

?? 2009

?? 2011

?? 2017



European Champs

?? 2006

?? 2010

?? 2014

?? 2022



And her world record of 72.28m has stood since 2008!