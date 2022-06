Detritos de lixo espacial avistados em Portugal e Espanha

OUR NETWORK RECORDED THE CHINESE ROCKET CZ-2F REENTRY OVER SPAIN last night. The artificial bolide #SPMN200622ART exhibited many pieces, and occurred at 22h30m UTC (0h30m local time). We got many eyewitnesses and casual recordings of people.

From Estepa @AJ_Robles ??#DoLookUp?? pic.twitter.com/rgzMoVD40H