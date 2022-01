Sunderland e Al-Attiyah, dois “repetentes” vencem o Dakar 2022

Your 2022, @Dakar Rally Winner, Mr @SunderSam ?? ??



Claiming his second career title, Sam also made history by securing GASGAS their first-ever win at the world's toughest rally. Take a look below at his priceless reaction ??#Dakar #RedBullMotorsports #Dakar2022 @RedBull pic.twitter.com/4urgfEHuLJ