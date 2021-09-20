Lista dos vencedores dos Emmys 2021 nas principais categorias
Netflix, com The Crown e The Queen’s Gambit, dominou os prémios da Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos EUA. Ted Lasso é a melhor comédia e Mare of Easttown destacou as suas actrizes.
Melhor Série Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Nos Play)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Pose (HBO Portugal)
- This Is Us (Fox)
- The Boys (Amazon)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO Portugal)
Melhor Actor em Série Dramática
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Melhor Actriz em Série Dramática
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Uzo Aduba, Terapia
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Melhor Actor Secundário em Série Dramática
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- O-T Fabengle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Melhor Actriz Secundária em Série Dramática
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Melhor Série de Comédia
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Black-ish (Fox Comedy)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Portugal)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Pen15 (TVCine Emotion)
- Cobra Kai (YouTube/Netflix)
Melhor Actor em Série de Comédia
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
- William H. Macy, Shameless
Melhor Actriz em Série de Comédia
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Melhor Actor Secundário em Série de Comédia
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Melhor Actriz Secundária em Série de Comédia
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Melhor Série Limitada
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO Portugal)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
- I May Destroy You (HBO Portugal)
Melhor Actor em Série Limitada
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Melhor Actriz em Série Limitada
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Melhor Actor Secundário em Série Limitada
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Melhor Actriz Secundária em Série Limitada
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Melhor Programa de Variedades/Talk-Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Conan