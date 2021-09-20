Lista dos vencedores dos Emmys 2021 nas principais categorias

Netflix, com The Crown e The Queen’s Gambit, dominou os prémios da Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos EUA. Ted Lasso é a melhor comédia e Mare of Easttown destacou as suas actrizes.

"The Queen's Gambit"
Olivia Colman e Josh O'Connor em "The Crown"
Michaela Coel em "I May Destroy You"
Jason Sudeikis em "Ted Lasso"
Kate Winslet, a protagonista de "Mare of Easttown"
Jean Smart em "Hacks"
Ewan McGregor em "Halston"

Nomeados e vencedores dos Emmys 2021 nas principais categorias

Melhor Série Dramática

Melhor Actor em Série Dramática

Melhor Actriz em Série Dramática

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Uzo Aduba, Terapia
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Melhor Actor Secundário em Série Dramática

  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • O-T Fabengle, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Melhor Actriz Secundária em Série Dramática

  •   Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  •   Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
  •   Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  •   Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  •   Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  •   Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
  •   Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
  •   Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
     

Melhor Série de Comédia

Melhor Actor em Série de Comédia

Melhor Actriz em Série de Comédia

  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Melhor Actor Secundário em Série de Comédia

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Saturday Night Live
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Melhor Actriz Secundária em Série de Comédia

  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Melhor Série Limitada

Melhor Actor em Série Limitada

  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Melhor Actriz em Série Limitada

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Melhor Actor Secundário em Série Limitada

  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Melhor Actriz Secundária em Série Limitada

  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Melhor Programa de Variedades/Talk-Show

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Conan

