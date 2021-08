Cristiano Ronaldo falha treino da Juventus e estará de saída

1? - #CristianoRonaldo in his period in Italy ????:



?? goals in Serie A: 81

?? 2+ goals Serie A matches: 19

?? 100+ goals with Juventus in first 3 seasons

?? milestone 50 goals with the fewest Serie A apps (61) since 94/95

?? 50+ goals in Serie A, LaLiga and Premier League.



