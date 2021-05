Elfyn Evans entra no último dia na frente do Rali de Portugal

Vodafone @rallydeportugal leader @OttTanak has been forced to stop on late on Saturday! Watch what happened on https://t.co/fD9Uk52vV4



LIVE STREAM & Standings ?? https://t.co/m2aWjw9Ya9

Live Updates ?? https://t.co/TB268ztTnG#WRC I #WRCLive I #RallydePortugal