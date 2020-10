Filipe Albuquerque é campeão na European Le Mans Series

?? Winners in Monza... and 2020 EUROPEAN champions!! ??@AlbuquerqueFil, P.Hanson and @UnitedAutosport #22 take their first #ELMS championship title in LMP2! ??



And what better way to celebrate it than a 1-2 finish with the sister car #32! ??#4HMonza @Oreca pic.twitter.com/u2yMi4S3zs