Ele ganhou o “Óscar dos perfumes de nicho”, apesar de a industria em Portugal ser “zero”

Here are the winners in the independent category at today's #aoawards2020, announced by board members Sarah Horowitz-Thran and Julianne Lee today at the 7th annual Art and Olfaction Awards. Perfume submissions in the independent category were judged blindly over the course of several months in late 2019 and early 2020. Please join us in celebrating these award winning perfumes. Posthume by @sonvenin (Norway) Perfumer: #RosineCourage (Fragwold/Sozio) Posthume is the scent of Nordic heritage, thousands of years of cold climate and extreme nature. Tar from our sacred buildings, texture from the nature that surrounds us. We created a sensory reenactment of our heritage. This is where we come from, this is our inherent creature. Young Hearts by @acamporaprofumi_official (Italy) Perfumer: @miguelmatosperfumes, C De La Niche Dewy, fresh, green and peculiar, with a woody and green opening followed by a cold leathery saffron breeze. The heart elongates the foresty smell of pine with fir balsam, along with an abstract floral arrangement followed by a chypre accord.