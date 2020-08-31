Lady Gaga foi a vencedora dos VMAs da MTV em versão pandemia

Em ano de pandemia, a cerimónia dos Video Music Awards (VMAs) da MTV também foi obrigada a adaptar-se. À entrega de prémios ao ar livre, juntaram-se actuações sem público em Nova Iorque e Los Angeles, neste domingo.

A cantora Lady Gaga foi a vencedora da noite e levou para casa cinco prémios, incluindo o de Artista do Ano e Canção do Ano com a música “Rain On Me”, interpretada juntamente com Ariana Grande. Mas a noite da cantora pop não ficou apenas marcada pelos galardões. A artista, de 34 anos, já habituou os fãs à ousadia da sua indumentária, mas em ano de covid-19, o protagonismo esteve nas máscaras elaboradas que apresentou.

Entre os mais premiados surge também o grupo sul-coreano BTS com quatro prémios, entre os quais o de Melhor Grupo e Melhor Canção Pop.

Um dos prémios mais aguardados da noite, o de Melhor Vídeo do Ano, não fosse a cerimónia dedicada aos videoclipes, foi para The Weeknd com a música “Blinding Lights”, que também venceu a categoria de Melhor Música R&B. Porém, quando o artista subiu ao palco, disse estar “sem motivos para celebrar”, em referência aos protestos anti-racismo que atravessam os Estados Unidos.

A cerimónia foi também marcada por uma homenagem a Chadwick Boseman, actor que interpretou filmes como Pantera Negra e que morreu na sexta-feira.

Vídeo do Ano

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Vencedor

Billie Eilis - "everything i wanted"

Eminem e Juice WRLD - "Godzilla"

Future e Drake - "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift - "The Man"

Artista do Ano

Lady Gaga - Vencedora

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Artista Revelação

Doja Cat - Vencedora

AJ Mitchell

Arizona Zervas

Ava Max

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

FINNEAS

Jack Harlow

Kiana Ledé

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Tecca

Pop Smoke

Roddy Rich

Summer Walker

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Música do Ano

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Vencedora

Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"

DoJa Cat - "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage"

Post Malone - "Circles"

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

Melhor Colaboração

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Vencedora

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas e J Balvin - "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ed Sheeran e Khalid - "Beautiful People"

Future e Drake - "Life Is Good"

Karol G e Nicki Minaj - "Tusa"

Melhor Canção Pop

BTS - "On" - Vencedores

Halsey - "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers - "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber e Quavo - "Intentions"

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Melhor Canção Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage" - Vencedora

DaBaby - "BOP"

Eminem e Juice WRLD - "Godzilla"

Future e Drake - "Life Is Good"

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

Travis Scott - "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Melhor Canção R&B

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Vencedor

Alicia Keys - "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle - "Do It"

H.E.R. e YG - "Slide"

Khalid e Summer Walker - "Eleven"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Melhor Canção Rock

Coldplay - "Orphans" - Vencedores

blink-182 - "Happy Days"

Evanescence - "Wasted On You"

Fall Out Boy e Wyclef Jean -- "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day - "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers - "Caution"

Melhor Canção Alternativa

Machine Gun Kelly - "Bloody Valentine" - Vencedor

The 1975 - "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low - "Some Kind Of Disaster"

FINNEAS - "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"

twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"

Melhor Canção Latina

Maluma e J Balvin - "Qué Pena" - Vencedores

Anuel AA e Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin - "China"

Bad Bunny - "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas e Ozuna & J. Rey Soul - "MAMACITA"

J Balvin - "Amarillo"

Karol G e Nicki Minaj - "Tusa"

Melhor Canção R&B

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Vencedor

Alicia Keys - "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle - "Do It"

H.E.R. e YG - "Slide"

Khalid e Summer Walker - "Eleven"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Melhor Canção K-Pop

BTS - "On" - Vencedores

(G)I-DLE - "Oh My God"

EXO - "Obsession"

Monsta X - "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together - "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet - "Psycho"

Video for Good

H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" - Vencedor

Anderson .Paak - "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish-- "all the good girls go to hell"

Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"

Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift - "The Man"

Melhor Vídeo filmado a partir de casa

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U" - Vencedores

5 Seconds of Summer - "Wildflower"

blink-182 - "Happy Days"

Drake - "Toosie Slide"

John Legend - "Bigger Love"

twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"

Melhor Grupo

BTS - Vencedores

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Melhor Performance em Quarentena

CNCO - MTV Unplugged At Home - Vencedor

Chloe x Halle - "Do It" from MTV's Prom-Athon

DJ D-Nice -- Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend -- #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga -- "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute

Melhor Realização

Taylor Swift - "The Man" - Realizado por Taylor Swift - Vencedora

Billie Eilish - "xanny" - Realizado por Billie Eilish

Doja Cat - "Say So" - Realizado por Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now" - Realizado por Nabil

Harry Styles - "Adore You" - Realizado por Dave Meyers

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Realizado por Anton Tammi

Melhor Cinematografia

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Cinematografia por Thomas Kloss - Vencedor

5 Seconds of Summer - "Old Me" - Cinematografia por Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello e DaBaby - "My Oh My" - Cinematografia por Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish - "all the good girls go to hell" - Cinematografia por Christopher Probst

Katy Perry - "Harleys In Hawaii" - Cinematografia por by Arnau Valls

The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" - Cinematografia por Oliver Millar

Melhor Direcção de Arte

Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - Direcção de Arte por Christian Stone - Vencedor

A$AP Rocky - "Babushka Boi" - Direcção de Arte por A$AP Rocky e Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa-- "Physical" - Direcção de Arte por Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles - "Adore You" - Direcção de Arte por Laura Ellis Cricks

Selena Gomez - "Boyfriend" - Direcção de Arte por Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift - "Lover" - Direcção de Arte por Ethan Tobman

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Dua Lipa - "Physical" -- Warner Records - Efeitos Visuais por EIGHTY4 - Vencedor

Billie Eilish - "all the good girls go to hell" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records - Efeitos Visuais por Drive Studios

Demi Lovato - "I Love Me" -- Island Records - Efeitos Visuais por Hoody FX

Harry Styles - "Adore You" -- Columbia Records - Efeitos Visuais por Mathematic

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" -- Streamline / Interscope Records - Efeitos Visuais por Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott - "Higest in the Room" -- Epic Records / Cactus Jack - Efeitos Visuais por ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender

Melhor Coreografia

BTS - "On" - Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun - Vencedor

CNCO & Natti Natasha - "Honey Boo" - Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby - "BOP" - Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa - "Physical" - Coreografia por Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" - Coreografia por Richy Jackson

Normani - "Motivation" - Coreografia por Sean Bankhead

Melhor Edição

Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - Edição por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico - Vencedor

Halsey - "Graveyard" - Edição por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" - Edição por Frank Lebon

Lizzo - "Good As Hell" - Edição por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

ROSALÍA - "A Palé" - Edição por Andre Jones

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Edição por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana