Ímpar
Lady Gaga foi a vencedora dos VMAs da MTV em versão pandemia
Cantora venceu cinco prémios e marcou pelo destaque que deu às máscaras na sua indumentária, numa cerimónia que se realizou ao ar livre e sem público.
Em ano de pandemia, a cerimónia dos Video Music Awards (VMAs) da MTV também foi obrigada a adaptar-se. À entrega de prémios ao ar livre, juntaram-se actuações sem público em Nova Iorque e Los Angeles, neste domingo.
A cantora Lady Gaga foi a vencedora da noite e levou para casa cinco prémios, incluindo o de Artista do Ano e Canção do Ano com a música “Rain On Me”, interpretada juntamente com Ariana Grande. Mas a noite da cantora pop não ficou apenas marcada pelos galardões. A artista, de 34 anos, já habituou os fãs à ousadia da sua indumentária, mas em ano de covid-19, o protagonismo esteve nas máscaras elaboradas que apresentou.
Entre os mais premiados surge também o grupo sul-coreano BTS com quatro prémios, entre os quais o de Melhor Grupo e Melhor Canção Pop.
Um dos prémios mais aguardados da noite, o de Melhor Vídeo do Ano, não fosse a cerimónia dedicada aos videoclipes, foi para The Weeknd com a música “Blinding Lights”, que também venceu a categoria de Melhor Música R&B. Porém, quando o artista subiu ao palco, disse estar “sem motivos para celebrar”, em referência aos protestos anti-racismo que atravessam os Estados Unidos.
A cerimónia foi também marcada por uma homenagem a Chadwick Boseman, actor que interpretou filmes como Pantera Negra e que morreu na sexta-feira.
Vídeo do Ano
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Vencedor
Billie Eilis - "everything i wanted"
Eminem e Juice WRLD - "Godzilla"
Future e Drake - "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift - "The Man"
Artista do Ano
Lady Gaga - Vencedora
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Artista Revelação
Doja Cat - Vencedora
AJ Mitchell
Arizona Zervas
Ava Max
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
FINNEAS
Jack Harlow
Kiana Ledé
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Tecca
Pop Smoke
Roddy Rich
Summer Walker
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Música do Ano
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Vencedora
Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"
DoJa Cat - "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage"
Post Malone - "Circles"
Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
Melhor Colaboração
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Vencedora
Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas e J Balvin - "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran e Khalid - "Beautiful People"
Future e Drake - "Life Is Good"
Karol G e Nicki Minaj - "Tusa"
Melhor Canção Pop
BTS - "On" - Vencedores
Halsey - "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers - "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber e Quavo - "Intentions"
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift - "Lover"
Melhor Canção Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage" - Vencedora
DaBaby - "BOP"
Eminem e Juice WRLD - "Godzilla"
Future e Drake - "Life Is Good"
Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
Travis Scott - "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
Melhor Canção R&B
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Vencedor
Alicia Keys - "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle - "Do It"
H.E.R. e YG - "Slide"
Khalid e Summer Walker - "Eleven"
Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"
Melhor Canção Rock
Coldplay - "Orphans" - Vencedores
blink-182 - "Happy Days"
Evanescence - "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy e Wyclef Jean -- "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day - "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers - "Caution"
Melhor Canção Alternativa
Machine Gun Kelly - "Bloody Valentine" - Vencedor
The 1975 - "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low - "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS - "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"
twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"
Melhor Canção Latina
Maluma e J Balvin - "Qué Pena" - Vencedores
Anuel AA e Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin - "China"
Bad Bunny - "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas e Ozuna & J. Rey Soul - "MAMACITA"
J Balvin - "Amarillo"
Karol G e Nicki Minaj - "Tusa"
Melhor Canção K-Pop
BTS - "On" - Vencedores
(G)I-DLE - "Oh My God"
EXO - "Obsession"
Monsta X - "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together - "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet - "Psycho"
Video for Good
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" - Vencedor
Anderson .Paak - "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish-- "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"
Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift - "The Man"
Melhor Vídeo filmado a partir de casa
Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U" - Vencedores
5 Seconds of Summer - "Wildflower"
blink-182 - "Happy Days"
Drake - "Toosie Slide"
John Legend - "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"
Melhor Grupo
BTS - Vencedores
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
Melhor Performance em Quarentena
CNCO - MTV Unplugged At Home - Vencedor
Chloe x Halle - "Do It" from MTV's Prom-Athon
DJ D-Nice -- Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend -- #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga -- "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute
Melhor Realização
Taylor Swift - "The Man" - Realizado por Taylor Swift - Vencedora
Billie Eilish - "xanny" - Realizado por Billie Eilish
Doja Cat - "Say So" - Realizado por Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now" - Realizado por Nabil
Harry Styles - "Adore You" - Realizado por Dave Meyers
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Realizado por Anton Tammi
Melhor Cinematografia
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Cinematografia por Thomas Kloss - Vencedor
5 Seconds of Summer - "Old Me" - Cinematografia por Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello e DaBaby - "My Oh My" - Cinematografia por Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish - "all the good girls go to hell" - Cinematografia por Christopher Probst
Katy Perry - "Harleys In Hawaii" - Cinematografia por by Arnau Valls
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" - Cinematografia por Oliver Millar
Melhor Direcção de Arte
Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - Direcção de Arte por Christian Stone - Vencedor
A$AP Rocky - "Babushka Boi" - Direcção de Arte por A$AP Rocky e Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa-- "Physical" - Direcção de Arte por Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles - "Adore You" - Direcção de Arte por Laura Ellis Cricks
Selena Gomez - "Boyfriend" - Direcção de Arte por Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - "Lover" - Direcção de Arte por Ethan Tobman
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Dua Lipa - "Physical" -- Warner Records - Efeitos Visuais por EIGHTY4 - Vencedor
Billie Eilish - "all the good girls go to hell" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records - Efeitos Visuais por Drive Studios
Demi Lovato - "I Love Me" -- Island Records - Efeitos Visuais por Hoody FX
Harry Styles - "Adore You" -- Columbia Records - Efeitos Visuais por Mathematic
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" -- Streamline / Interscope Records - Efeitos Visuais por Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott - "Higest in the Room" -- Epic Records / Cactus Jack - Efeitos Visuais por ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender
Melhor Coreografia
BTS - "On" - Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun - Vencedor
CNCO & Natti Natasha - "Honey Boo" - Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby - "BOP" - Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa - "Physical" - Coreografia por Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" - Coreografia por Richy Jackson
Normani - "Motivation" - Coreografia por Sean Bankhead
Melhor Edição
Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter" - Edição por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico - Vencedor
Halsey - "Graveyard" - Edição por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" - Edição por Frank Lebon
Lizzo - "Good As Hell" - Edição por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
ROSALÍA - "A Palé" - Edição por Andre Jones
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" - Edição por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana