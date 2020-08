Casais de gémeos idênticos anunciam gravidez simultânea

View this post on Instagram

Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! ???? We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ????????????? Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ?????????????