Nomeações para os Emmy: Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Ozark na frente
As nomeações foram divulgadas esta tarde.
Foi esta terça-feira que uma muito celebratória Leslie Jones, membro do elenco de Saturday Night Live (alvo de uma nomeação), anunciou, com a ajuda, via videoconferência, de Laverne Cox, Josh Gad e Tatiana Maslany, os nomeados para a 72.ª edição dos Emmy, cuja cerimónia de entrega decorrerá este ano a 21 de Setembro, com Jimmy Kimmel como anfitrião.
O destaque vai para Watchmen, a minissérie de Damon Lindelof para a HBO que adapta a banda desenhada homónima de Alan Moore e Dave Gibbons, com um total de 26 nomeações. Seguem-se The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a comédia da Amazon criada por Amy Sherman-Palladino, com 20 indicações, e Ozark, o drama da Netflix da responsabilidade de Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.
Aqui fica a lista das categorias mais importantes.
Drama
Melhor série dramática
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Melhor actor numa série dramática
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carrell - The Morning Show
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Melhor actriz numa série dramática
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Zendaya - Euphoria
Melhor actor secundário numa série dramática
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Melhor actriz secundária numa série dramática
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Julia Garner - Ozark
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Sarah Snook - Succession
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Comédia
Melhor série de comédia
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Portugal)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)
Insecure (HBO Portugal)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (CBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (HBO Portugal)
Melhor actor numa série de comédia
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Komisky Method
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Melhor actriz numa série de comédia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardenilli - Dead To Me
Issa Rae - Insecure
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Melhor actor secundário numa série de comédia
Mahershala Ali - Ramy
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn 99
Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Melhor actriz secundária numa série de comédia
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji - Insecure
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Melhor série limitada
Little Fires Everywhere (HBO)
Mrs. America (Hulu/HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Melhor telefilme
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO Portugal)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Melhor actor num telefilme ou série limitada
Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
Mark Ruffallo - I Know This Much is True
Melhor actriz num telefilme ou série limitada
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Regina King - Watchmen
Octavia Spencer - Self Made
Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
Melhor actor secundário num telefilme ou série limitada
Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen
Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
Melhor actriz secundária num telefilme ou série limitada
Holland Taylor - Hollywood
Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America
Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Jean Smart - Watchmen
Melhor série de variedades – talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/RTP)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/SIC Radical)
Melhor série ou especial de informação
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
Vice (Showtime)
Documentário
Melhor documentário ou série de não-ficção
American Masters (PBS)
Hillary (Hulu)
McMillion$ (HBO)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
Melhor especial documentário
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
The Apollo (HBO Portugal)
The Great Hack (Netflix)