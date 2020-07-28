Nomeações para os Emmy: Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Ozark na frente

Foi esta terça-feira que uma muito celebratória Leslie Jones, membro do elenco de Saturday Night Live (alvo de uma nomeação), anunciou, com a ajuda, via videoconferência, de Laverne Cox, Josh Gad e Tatiana Maslany, os nomeados para a 72.ª edição dos Emmy, cuja cerimónia de entrega decorrerá este ano a 21 de Setembro, com Jimmy Kimmel como anfitrião.

O destaque vai para Watchmen, a minissérie de Damon Lindelof para a HBO que adapta a banda desenhada homónima de Alan Moore e Dave Gibbons, com um total de 26 nomeações. Seguem-se The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a comédia da Amazon criada por Amy Sherman-Palladino, com 20 indicações, e Ozark, o drama da Netflix da responsabilidade de Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

Aqui fica a lista das categorias mais importantes.

Drama

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Melhor actor numa série dramática

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carrell - The Morning Show

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Melhor actriz numa série dramática

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Zendaya - Euphoria

Melhor actor secundário numa série dramática

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Melhor actriz secundária numa série dramática

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Julia Garner - Ozark

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Sarah Snook - Succession

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Comédia

Melhor série de comédia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Portugal)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)

Insecure (HBO Portugal)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (HBO Portugal)

Melhor actor numa série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Komisky Method

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Melhor actriz numa série de comédia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardenilli - Dead To Me

Issa Rae - Insecure

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Melhor actor secundário numa série de comédia

Mahershala Ali - Ramy

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn 99

Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place

Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Melhor actriz secundária numa série de comédia

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji - Insecure

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Melhor série limitada

Little Fires Everywhere (HBO)

Mrs. America (Hulu/HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Melhor telefilme

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO Portugal)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Melhor actor num telefilme ou série limitada

Jeremy Irons - Watchmen

Hugh Jackman - Bad Education

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Jeremy Pope - Hollywood

Mark Ruffallo - I Know This Much is True

Melhor actriz num telefilme ou série limitada

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Regina King - Watchmen

Octavia Spencer - Self Made

Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere

Melhor actor secundário num telefilme ou série limitada

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen

Jovan Adepo - Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen

Melhor actriz secundária num telefilme ou série limitada

Holland Taylor - Hollywood

Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Jean Smart - Watchmen

Melhor série de variedades – talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/RTP)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/SIC Radical)

Melhor série ou especial de informação

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Vice (Showtime)

Documentário

Melhor documentário ou série de não-ficção

American Masters (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

McMillion$ (HBO)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

Melhor especial documentário

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)

The Apollo (HBO Portugal)

The Great Hack (Netflix)