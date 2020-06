Camisola assinada por Cristiano Ronaldo vai a leilão para ajudar mais desfavorecidos

Help access medication and take home a jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo! Associação Dignitude created the project Emergency abem: COVID19 to give access to medicine, products and health services to those who became economically vulnerable as a result of the COVID19 pandemic.This initiative already has dozens of partner entities such as City Councils, Parish Councils, Caritas, Misericórdias and IPSSs, that refer citizens in situations of socioeconomic need and helping them access the medication they need to live.Access to medicine is essential!