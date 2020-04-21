“We’re talking trillions for the recovery plan”

When Mário Centeno, the Portuguese Minister of Finance, was selected two years ago to chair the Eurogroup, there was absolutely nothing to hint at the fact that he would be in office during what is the biggest crisis in the history of the European integration. His mission is to achieve consensus among his European peers – even if that means doing so forcibly – so that the response to the pandemic crisis is as effective as possible in terms of its economic and social effects. He acknowledges that the last month has been vertiginous and insists that the emergency measures adopted at the last Eurogroup meeting were necessary and innovative. He admits that the most challenging part still remains to come – to draw the next plan to recover the European economy and in that regard, the disagreements are greater. It is up to the European Council, next Thursday, to shape the scope/reach of that plan, and how to finance it.

This is where the issue of issuing joint debt or the need to get the single market working again comes in. Mr. Centeno talks about a number with twelve zeros. In other words, trillions. And he believes that the European spirit will prevail among its leaders.

This interview is to the President of the Eurogroup, and not the Portuguese Minister of Finance. This makes a great deal of sense, because our future depends to a large extent on what happens in Europe. I suppose you agree.

Yes, I agree.

Even more so than the Portuguese capability and that of other countries to face this pandemic.

The answer will always depend on both. But this time Europe is our first common line of defense and I believe that sentiment is rooted within the EU itself.

The current crisis was not foreseen. It is a crisis that we could only imagine in a fictional setting. Only 10 days passed between the first Eurogroup meeting when the solution was approved and its final approval. And that is just the first step

Even if sometimes that does not show.

Yes, sometimes it does not. But in order to draw a distinction between appearances and reality, we must try to understand what fell upon governments, states, our communities and institutions this last month, and see how quickly we are able to react.

More perhaps at the national level...

And also, initially, with some hesitation at the European level. I am in no way denying that. I was, in fact, aware of all those moments of hesitation. But when it was necessary to start developing solutions, they were put forward, not only quickly, but with an unparalleled strength. I usually use a comparison, which I believe is easily understood. The 2008-2009 crisis was, so to speak, foreseen for at least 10 years. Many analysts, academics, politicians, and economists discussed it countless times and then the crisis hit us. And when it did, the response was timid, in some aspects perhaps even wrong, and it took us almost four years to...

In Europe, because the response was much faster in the United States.

Exactly, I am talking about Europe. It took us more than four years, with a national debt crisis in between, before we started to find a way forward that could make some sense. The current crisis was not foreseen. It is a crisis that we could only imagine in a fictional setting. Only 10 days passed between the first Eurogroup meeting when the solution was approved and its final approval. And that is just the first step, as I said.

The recovery plan is still missing. The current one is merely an emergency plan. And even so, these measures are still thin. Especially if we compare the rhetoric of the political leaders, who describe this crisis as the worst since World War II or as the Great Depression, and the measures they seem willing to support. Moreover, I can imagine that this plan represents a very arduous negotiation.

What have we done to respond to this crisis in economic and social terms? We have put in place a set of employment protection measures that have been adapted to national realities. Our simplified layoff, the German Kurzarbeit, the French chomage partiel and so on, all have the same goals: to protect employment. To achieve this, we want a certain level playing field in the response. So, we need to provide the Member States with liquidity in order to finance it. This is where SURE comes in, which represents new money, coming from guarantees that all Member States provide to the European Union so that it can obtain these financial allocations, which then lends to the Member States facing higher financing costs.

The same process applies to the EIB. We are talking about guarantees given by Member States which then allow the EIB to lend up to 200 billion Euros, mostly for SMEs.

What's the aim of that money?

To enable the Member States to develop an equivalent line of action for companies to have access to liquidity. We all know that some Member States have promotional banks for this purpose, but others do not. The EIB serves as an equalizer. Once again, we are talking about liquidity and loans, but in this case the potential losses will be mutualized. And the likelihood of losses is higher because these are high-risk loans.

The third line is the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is a safety net. We have made the ESM line of credit accessible to all, free of preconditions...

Mário Centeno: "When, in the beginning of this month of great sacrifices, we started outlining possible answers, I must admit that I first thought that it would take months to make it work. But, in fact, it only took 10 days" Nuno Ferreira Santos

Provided it is for direct or indirect health expenses.

For treatment and prevention. This has sufficient leeway for all Member States to have a safety net. That is what that money is for – to prevent Member States from losing access to the market. The ESS lines enable national debt to be protected against market access.

We are talking about a safety net, without constraints, external intervention, or adjustment programmes, so that Member States can access funding at a comparable cost.

What does all this amounts to? That's where I’m getting at to draw a comparison to the US. To this day, the budgetary response of the Member States amounts to roughly 3% of the European Union's GDP. We are talking about over 500 billion Euros.

Some more and some less. Germany, for example, reaches astounding amounts because it has that capability.

Germany stands out in credit lines. The ones already announced in all the Member States reach around 16% of GDP. We are talking about something like 2.5 trillion Euros and, as you can see, we are getting closer to the Americans. And then there is the ECB which, this time, has not taken long to react – quite the opposite actually – and whose magnitude size of reaction is not very different from that of other central banks. We are talking about 750 billion Euros, with some innovations in its new programme, which give it greater flexibility to act in secondary markets.

For example, there are no limits set for any country.

The ECB has made it clear that it may deviate from the limits, even if temporarily, if these limits impose an obstacle to the implementation of the Purchase Programme and undermine the monetary policy objectives. And that allows for a very significant response.

This is the emergency stage. The recovery part is next. The last Eurogroup did not make much progress on the aspects of that plan. And you have already said, in other interviews given to European media outlets, that the Eurogroup is waiting for clear instructions from the European Council next Thursday so that it can work from there. We also know that the differences between governments are greater in this respect.

Yes, the differences are still there. Before reaching a consensus there are always differences. But let me try to clarify what is said about that in my Eurogroup report, concerning a recovery fund, which should complement the multiannual financial framework, which is also mentioned in that report. This is everything that makes up the real recovery plan, which the President of the Commission and the President of the European Council now have the responsibility to design.

My interpretation is that this recovery period starts as soon as we start to significantly reverse the distancing/lockdown measures. That means that we do not have much time. But we have enough time to wait for a discussion at the European Council level

And what is already known about the recovery fund?

What is already in place and what is present in the paragraph regarding the subject that can be found in the report is a fund that enables to extend the costs of the recovery period over time. It must have its own appropriate and innovative financing/funding mechanisms. This reflects the fact that there are several different positions on this issue. We have the French proposal, which in fact includes the common debt issue.

To finance the fund, not the countries.

To finance the fund. And we have other countries that now see the fund working more within the Multiannual Financial Framework. But the two visions are not mutually exclusive. Even if indirectly, the fund would be used to strengthen EU budget programmes.

The next EU budget, still to be discussed, foresees 1% of the Gross National Income and yet it has been challenging. This is not much.

I hope I am not extrapolating too much, but everyone is aware of this and everyone is also aware that what is needed this time is to have something large available. But the dimension of solidarity is already there, in that paragraph, in the commitment to extend or distribute over time the financial burden which will be very much focused in the immediate recovery period.

How will the financial effort of each country be spread over a long period of time? And how will the financial markets be prevented from having a differentiated perception of the individual capacity of each country, without resorting to issuing joint debt instruments?

That is the answer we are all waiting from the European Council.

Next Thursday.

Exactly. We are talking about support for recovery. My interpretation is that this recovery period starts as soon as we start to significantly reverse the distancing/lockdown measures. That means that we do not have much time. But we have enough time to wait for a discussion at the European Council level.

In this new and symmetrical context, where there is no reason to go back to the old discussions on stigmas, the lines of credit are available to everyone and do not carry that weight of conditionality. We have innovated

You say that innovative solutions are needed. Last week, investors started to sell off large amounts of public debt from Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal, putting pressure on the interest rates with which those countries go into debt, despite the ECB’s intervention. How do you assure these Europeans that this crisis will not have the same outcome for them as the previous one?

One question at a time. I will start with the innovation part, which seems to me the most interesting aspect. But I will come around to the last part of your question.

When, in the beginning of this month of great sacrifices, we started outlining possible answers, when the ESM credit line was first proposed, I must admit that I first thought that it would take months to make it work. But, in fact, it only took 10 days. Because we were able to transform the nature of the ESM and of the credit lines from what they were during the national crises, when the mechanism was created. In this new and symmetrical context, where there is no reason to go back to the old discussions on stigmas, the lines of credit are available to everyone and do not carry that weight of conditionality. In this sense, we have innovated.

You don't think there's any stigma in these ESM lines of credit?

I think they're a very useful protection and security mechanism. With over 400 billion Euros available in the ESM, it would be paradoxical if we could not use them, except by associating a huge stigma. That is the big step we have taken. I am not saying that it is very likely or unlikely that countries will use this line. I am saying that, in the financial world, the existence of this protection has a value that goes far beyond its face value.

The recovery plan is missing.

The call that has now been made for innovation in this last step, that towards recovery, is not new. Therefore, we should not be too anxious about the ability to innovate here too. I am very confident and very sure that that answer will come. The forces that have enabled Europe to be built will be present in this discussion and will get us through.

This time the response is not limited to the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), although it is an enormous responsibility for the Member States. In the last Eurobarometer, the Euro was at its highest levels in all EMU countries – far, far above the levels recorded at the time it was created. And far, far above the most critical point of the last crisis. It is an asset that policymakers have to value.

But we are not just protecting the EMU. We are also protecting the single market, because that is what this is fundamentally about. We have interrupted our economies.

We are (i.e. Portugal) a small open economy, but there are economies in Europe that are even more open than ours. Of all of our exports, 75% concern the internal market. In some countries this figure is even higher. Our exports account for 45% of the GDP, but there are countries where that figure is higher. So, the single market...

This is a symmetrical crisis that affects us all and which will inevitably lead to all countries running up more debt in the short term and facing a truly devastating recession in the second quarter of 2020. The old manuals that used to guide us are not useful for this period – perhaps they will serve us again in the future. The answer we must give must be framed within this new reality

Fundamental for everyone?

It’s vital to everyone. The single market and the way it works has been an extraordinary way of mutualizing our economic decisions. The economic specialization of Portugal in the European context, or of Belgium, or of the Netherlands, or of Italy ‘translates’ a great economic dependence/exchange – the concept at the root of the word “mutualization”.

This is a symmetrical crisis that affects us all and which will inevitably lead to all countries running up more debt in the short term and facing a truly devastating recession in the second quarter of 2020. The old manuals that used to guide us are not useful for this period – perhaps they will serve us again in the future. The answer we must give must be framed within this new reality.

That is why you think surely there will be some innovation...

As well as on what is needed to finance the recovery in a unified manner.

Draghi's “whatever it takes” approach in the summer of 2012 is similar to the issuing a joint debt for recovery? A way of telling the markets loud and clear that we are, in fact, all in the same boat?

It certainly is. But when we say that we must protect the single market as one of the largest markets in the world, it has the same economic value and is within the same analysis framework of the single market.

Foto "The Euro today has an incomparably greater protection network than it had then (in 2008-2009)"

France has a proposal for the Recovery Fund. President Macron told the Financial Times last Friday that this fund should have a minimum capacity of 400 billion Euros, covered by the European Union's guaranteed debt issue.

I have heard bigger figures in another context. One of the Vice-Presidents of the Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, has already spoken of 1.5 billion Euros. This fund will have to be commensurate with the damage caused by this crisis. We can make an estimate today, but we will only be able to be rigorous when some light is shed on the start of this recovery process.

The figure mentioned by the French President is not inconsistent with the figure mentioned by the Vice-President of the Commission. We can have a mix of support mechanisms, partly financed by leveraged loans, partly financed by common debt.

So, there will be several instruments?

Yes. I would consider that perfectly natural and that it should also enable countries to use this aid in one way or another.

Returning to the idea of the single market, which is very dear to all countries...

North and South...

Center and periphery... To recover the single market, we will need to invest in that market. And without getting that big market back, the economies are going nowhere. They're not going at all. All this will be considered. We need to define some principles and have some certainty about what process we're going to follow. We need to know that there is a crucial coordination mechanism in Europe, as crucial as funding, which is to get the internal market working again. It is by taking all this into account, by setting an exit strategy, that we can define how much money is needed to finance the economies and what are the mechanisms for financing that amount on a basis of solidarity and innovation. It is all there, in that paragraph [of the Eurogroup report].

That is twelve zeros. The calculators that we find in our phones cannot enter those numbers. Only scientific calculators can handle twelve zeros

Foto

I don't think there are first- and second-class European citizens at all. It is the very raison d'être of the European Union that this is not the case

Innovative, supportive, but I think I also came across the word “temporary”.

Yes, it is temporary in support, but it should be long enough in terms of maturities where that support is then reimbursed not to compromise the mobilization of resources for recovery.

In other interviews for European media outlets, you also mentioned “trillions”, the equivalent of “billions” in the long scale, the one we use in Portugal. Is that what we are talking about?

That is twelve zeros. The calculators that we find in our phones cannot enter those numbers. Only scientific calculators can handle twelve zeros.

Returning to the question I raised earlier... I remember in 2009 the leitmotif was “spend, spend, spend” and two years later it was “cut, cut, cut”. That created enormous tension among countries that felt harshly sacrificed by this 180-degree swing in European policy. This scenario, if it happened again, would it be bearable for a Portuguese, a Greek, a Spanish or an Italian? Would they begin to think that there are first- and second-class European citizens? Would you take this scenario completely off the table?

I don't think there are first- and second-class European citizens at all. It is the very raison d'être of the European Union that this is not the case. There are two differences between what happened between 2008 and 2009 and what is happening now.

You have already listed several.

Yes, the Euro today has an incomparably greater protection network than it had then. We all accept today without blinking that the Euro has been created as an incomplete institution, which is no bad thing. Institutions are the work of people and they are being improved and developed. We have learned from this crisis. The mistakes that we made at that time, such as the one you have just mentioned, were very much linked to the incipiency of the instruments that the Euro had at its disposal to respond to the crisis. That is no longer the case. The circumstances have been changed by the creation of the ESM and by the whole safety net that has been put in place in the meantime – the single supervisory mechanism, the single resolution mechanism, the European authorities for insurances, banking, capital markets, the wealth of instruments that the ECB has today and did not have at the time. The next multiannual financial framework already includes a budgetary instrument for convergence and competitiveness in the Euro area and I hope that it can also become a response instrument in the context of recovery. The institutional differences are numerous and very important.

Moreover, the economies are healthier.

We have a big difference in macroeconomic imbalances, which were abundant then and are not so today. We have had the longest record of economic growth in the euro area countries as a whole until last quarter – more than 25 consecutive quarters of growth. The 13 million jobs created since the crisis are also testimony to this. We have 14 countries already at or close to the medium-term objective in the euro area [no deficit]. None of this had happened before the previous crisis. We have countries like Portugal, Spain, Italy with surpluses in their external accounts – with savings vis-à-vis the outside world, which has led to huge reductions in the private debt of these countries. And this means that the banks have liquidity, which was not the case at the time – one of the big problems of the 2008-2009 crisis was the lack of liquidity associated with higher interest rates. Today, we have a lot of liquidity and very low interest rates.

Is that the new reality that you take away the risks that I mentioned?

But I also don't want to be complacent with the decision-making process. All this is worth very little if we do not know how to make the right decisions. Everything we have done, however, will not prevent us from taking the next step, from having to discuss it and from having to pass on the costs [of debt] over time, as is stated in paragraph 19 of the report.

Larry Summers recently described the transition from crisis to recovery as the transition from a Sunday to a Monday. GDP on Sunday is also very low, and on Monday, when we get back to work, GDP takes a leap forward. The system reacts in the same way. And this will happen in a natural way, when we find a cure or a vaccine and if we can, until we have them, deal with a situation that we already know a lot better today. If this happens, it will be perhaps the quickest learning process in the history of humankind when faced with such a plight

There is one word that seems deliberately removed – “austerity”. It gained a bad reputation in the previous crisis. You said that the recovery will be quick. The IMF says the same thing. What is the reason for this optimism?

There is a part of it that is almost systemic. Think of the economy as a system: we are hibernating that system. It is almost like using the Control+Alt+Delete shortcut on a computer and then watching the system recover.

Restarting...

Many estimates for the second quarter of this year at European level point to a 20% fall in GDP. In the worst quarter of the previous crisis, GDP fell by 4 or 5%. This is a scale that has absolutely nothing to do with any previous situation. Larry Summers [Harvard economist, Clinton's Treasury secretary] recently described the transition from crisis to recovery as the transition from a Sunday to a Monday. GDP on Sunday is also very low, and on Monday, when we get back to work, GDP takes a leap forward. The system reacts in the same way. And this will happen in a natural way, when we find a cure or a vaccine and if we can, until we have them, deal with a situation that we already know a lot better today. If this happens, it will be perhaps the quickest learning process in the history of humankind when faced with such a plight. We must believe that science and the ability to protect ourselves will allow this to happen. But this does not mean that we will not have a period of adjustment.

We are fortunate today to have in the Eurogroup, both on the French and German side, two ministers who have a very clear view of the path we are taking

With a lot of unemployment?

Even if it's time-bound. The protection mechanisms allow us to retain employment in companies – and that only makes sense precisely because it is temporary. In the transition from a long Sunday to a busy Monday, even with all the problems that Mondays have for normal people, we must resume that activity when it is safe to do so.

Germany is an inevitable country. It played a key role in managing the previous crisis, for better or for worse. Do you think Chancellor Merkel will be able to rise to the occasion? Many people ask this question, as you know.

Germany has demonstrated its commitment to Europe. Obviously, relations between Germany and France are a very important catalyst for all decisions. They always have been. And they will continue to be – that is what I think. We are fortunate today to have in the Eurogroup, both on the French and German side, two ministers who have a very clear and very constructive view of the path we are taking.

Editor’s note: This interview was originally conducted in Portuguese. This English translation was made by Susana Valdez