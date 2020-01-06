Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix e 1917 vencem nos Globos de Ouro
Na televisão, os prémios foram imunes à dose de surpresas reservada para o cinema nos 77.ºs Globos de Ouro, com Succession e Fleabag a confirmar favoritismo. Esta é a lista dos vencedores nas principais categorias.
Os 77.ºs Globos de Ouro, entregues pela Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, foram entregues na madrugada desta segunda-feira em Los Angeles. Os melhores filmes foram Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood e o drama sobre a I Guerra Mundial 1917 e as melhores séries, sem surpresas, foram Succession, Fleabag e Chenobyl. Joaquin Phoenix recebeu o Globo de Melhor Actor Dramático por Joker, um papel do seu tempo. Sem transmissão em directo na televisão portuguesa, a cerimónia contou com Ricky Gervais como apresentador e atribuiu ainda prémios honorários a Ellen DeGeneres e Tom Hanks.
CINEMA
Melhor Filme Dramático
- 1917, de Sam Mendes
- O Irlandês, de Martin Scorsese
- Joker, de Todd Phillips
- Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach
- Os Dois Papas, de Fernando Meirelles
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
- Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino
- Chamem-me Dolemite, de Craig Brewer
- Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi
- Knives Out - Todos São Suspeitos, de Rian Johnson
- Rocketman, de Dexter Fletcher
Melhor Actriz num Drama
- Renée Zellwegger, Judy
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Mulherzinhas
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell: O Escândalo
Melhor Actor num Drama
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Christian Bale, Le Mans ‘66: O Duelo
- Antonio Banderas, Dor e Glória
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Jonathan Pryce, Os Dois Papas
Melhor Actriz em Comédia ou Musical
- Awkwafina, A Despedida
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out - Todos São Suspeitos
- Cate Blanchett, Onde Estás, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart: Inteligentes e Rebeldes
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Melhor Actor em Comédia ou Musical
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out - Todos São Suspeitos
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo Di Caprio, Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood
- Eddie Murphy, Chamem-me Dolemite
Melhor Realização
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Bong Joon-Ho, Parasitas
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês
- Quentin Tarantino, Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood
Melhor Filme de Animação
- Mr. Link
- Frozen II - O Reino do Gelo
- Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
- O Rei Leão
- Toy Story 4
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
- Parasitas, de Bong Joon-Ho (Coreia do Sul)
- Les Misérables, de Ladj Ly (França)
- Dor e Glória, de Pedro Almodóvar (Espanha)
- A Despedida, de Lulu Wang (Estados Unidos)
- Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, de Céline Sciamma (França)
Melhor Argumento
- Quentin Tarantino, Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Bong Joon-Ho e Han Jin-won, Parasitas
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
- Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês
Melhor Actriz Secundária
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Jennifer Lopez, Ousadas e Golpistas
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Melhor Actor Secundário
- Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez Em... Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, O Irlandês
- Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
TELEVISÃO
Melhor série dramática
- Succession (HBO)
- The Crown, (Netflix)
- Killing Eve (BBC America/HBO Portugal)
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Melhor Actriz numa série dramática
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Melhor Actor numa série dramática
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, A Guerra dos Tronos
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Melhor série de comédia
- Fleabag (BBC/Amazon)
- Barry (HBO/TVSéries)
- The Politician (Netflix)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Melhor Actriz numa série de comédia
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Melhor Actor numa série de comédia
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Melhor Telefilme ou série limitada
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Catch-22 (Hulu/HBO Portugal)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime/HBO Portugal)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
Melhor Actriz num telefilme ou série limitada
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Melhor Actor num telefilme ou série limitada
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Chris Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon