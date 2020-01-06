Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix e 1917 vencem nos Globos de Ouro

Os 77.ºs Globos de Ouro, entregues pela Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, foram entregues na madrugada desta segunda-feira em Los Angeles. Os melhores filmes foram Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood e o drama sobre a I Guerra Mundial 1917 e as melhores séries, sem surpresas, foram Succession, Fleabag e Chenobyl. Joaquin Phoenix recebeu o Globo de Melhor Actor Dramático por Joker, um papel do seu tempo. Sem transmissão em directo na televisão portuguesa, a cerimónia contou com Ricky Gervais como apresentador e atribuiu ainda prémios honorários a Ellen DeGeneres e Tom Hanks.

CINEMA

Melhor Filme Dramático

1917, de Sam Mendes

O Irlandês, de Martin Scorsese

Joker, de Todd Phillips

de Todd Phillips Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach

Os Dois Papas, de Fernando Meirelles

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Melhor Actriz num Drama

Renée Zellwegger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Mulherzinhas

Charlize Theron, Bombshell: O Escândalo

Melhor Actor num Drama

Melhor Actriz em Comédia ou Musical

Melhor Actor em Comédia ou Musical

Melhor Realização

Melhor Filme de Animação

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Melhor Argumento

Melhor Actriz Secundária

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Jennifer Lopez, Ousadas e Golpistas

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Melhor Actor Secundário

Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez Em... Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, O Irlandês

Joe Pesci, O Irlandês



TELEVISÃO

Melhor série dramática

Melhor Actriz numa série dramática

Melhor Actor numa série dramática

Melhor série de comédia

Melhor Actriz numa série de comédia

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Melhor Actor numa série de comédia

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Melhor Telefilme ou série limitada

O melhor do Público no email Subscreva gratuitamente as newsletters e receba o melhor da actualidade e os trabalhos mais profundos do Público. Subscrever ×

Chernobyl (HBO)

Catch-22 (Hulu/HBO Portugal)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime/HBO Portugal)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Melhor Actriz num telefilme ou série limitada

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Melhor Actor num telefilme ou série limitada

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Chris Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon