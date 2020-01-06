Em actualização

Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix e 1917 vencem nos Globos de Ouro

Na televisão, os prémios foram imunes à dose de surpresas reservada para o cinema nos 77.ºs Globos de Ouro, com Succession e Fleabag a confirmar favoritismo. Esta é a lista dos vencedores nas principais categorias.

,Rick Dalton
Fotogaleria
Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Fotogaleria
O elenco e equipa de Succession Reuters
Fotogaleria
Ellen DeGeneres ladeada por Kate McKinnon Reuters
Fotogaleria
Brian Cox foi o melhor actor de uma série dramática por Succession Reuters
Fotogaleria
Quentin Tarantino teve uma dupla vitória, como argumentista e como autor do Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical Reuters
Fotogaleria
Laura Dern, melhor actriz de um filme dramático por Marriage Story Reuters
Fotogaleria
Brad Pitt e Leonado DiCaprio Reuters
Fotogaleria
Olivia Colman vencedora com The Crown Reuters/HANDOUT
Fotogaleria
Patricia Arquette venceu por The Act Reuters
Fotogaleria
Tom Hanks em palco com Charlize Theron Reuters
Fotogaleria
Michelle Williams fez um dos discursos da noite Reuters
Fotogaleria
Charlize Theron e Gwyneth Paltrow na passadeira vermelha MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Fotogaleria
Brad Pitt ao receber o seu Globo por Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood Reuters
Fotogaleria
Awkwafina Reuters
Fotogaleria
Taron Edgerton Reuters
Fotogaleria
Reuters

Os 77.ºs Globos de Ouro, entregues pela Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, foram entregues na madrugada desta segunda-feira em Los Angeles. Os melhores filmes foram Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood e o drama sobre a I Guerra Mundial 1917 e as melhores séries, sem surpresas, foram Succession, Fleabag e Chenobyl. Joaquin Phoenix recebeu o Globo de Melhor Actor Dramático por Joker, um papel do seu tempo. Sem transmissão em directo na televisão portuguesa, a cerimónia contou com Ricky Gervais como apresentador e atribuiu ainda prémios honorários a Ellen DeGeneres e Tom Hanks.

CINEMA

Melhor Filme Dramático

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Melhor Actriz num Drama

  • Renée Zellwegger, Judy
  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Mulherzinhas
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell: O Escândalo

Melhor Actor num Drama

Melhor Actriz em Comédia ou Musical

Melhor Actor em Comédia ou Musical

Melhor Realização

Melhor Filme de Animação

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Melhor Argumento

Melhor Actriz Secundária

  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening, The Report
  • Jennifer Lopez, Ousadas e Golpistas
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Melhor Actor Secundário

  • Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez Em... Hollywood
  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, O Irlandês
  • Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
     

TELEVISÃO

Melhor série dramática

Melhor Actriz numa série dramática

Melhor Actor numa série dramática

Melhor série de comédia

Melhor Actriz numa série de comédia

Melhor Actor numa série de comédia

  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Ben Platt, The Politician
  • Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Melhor Telefilme ou série limitada

  • Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Catch-22 (Hulu/HBO Portugal)
  • Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • The Loudest Voice (Showtime/HBO Portugal)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)

Melhor Actriz num telefilme ou série limitada

  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Melhor Actor num telefilme ou série limitada

  • Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
  • Chris Abbott, Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon