Emmys 2019: no último ano, 32 nomeações para A Guerra dos Tronos

Os Emmy serão entregues na madrugada de 22 para 23 de Setembro, em Los Angeles.

A equipa de A Guerra dos Tronos nos Emmys do ano passado Reuters/MIKE BLAKE

As nomeações foram anunciadas em directo de Los Angeles esta terça-feira por D'Arcy Carden, de The Good Place e Barry, e Ken Jeong, de Community e da trilogia A Ressaca

Os Emmy, os prémios da Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas este ano na 71.ª edição, serão entregues na madrugada de 22 para 23 de Setembro. São relativos aos programas exibidos entre 1 de Junho de 2018 e 31 de Maio de 2019.

Os nomeados nas principais categorias:

Drama

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

A Guerra dos Tronos

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Melhor actor numa série dramática

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Kit Harington - A Guerra dos Tronos

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Billy Porter - Pose

Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us

Melhor actriz numa série dramática

Emilia Clarke - A Guerra dos Tronos

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Viola Davis - Como Defender um Assassino

Laura Linney - Ozark

Mandy Moore - This is Us

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Melhor actor secundário numa série dramática

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen - A Guerra dos Tronos

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - A Guerra dos Tronos

Peter Dinklage - A Guerra dos Tronos

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

Chris Sullivan - This is Us

Melhor actriz secundária numa série dramática

Gwendoline Christie - A Guerra dos Tronos

Lena Headey - A Guerra dos Tronos

Sophie Turner - A Guerra dos Tronos

Maisie Williams - A Guerra dos Tronos

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Julia Garner - Ozark

Comédia

Melhor série de comédia

Barry (HBO Portugal)

Fleabag (BBC America/HBO Portugal)

The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

Veep (HBO Portugal)

Melhor actor numa série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Komisky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Melhor actriz numa série de comédia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Melhor actor secundário numa série de comédia

Henry Winkler - Barry

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Stephen Root - Barry

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method 

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous MrsMaisel

Tony Hale - Veep

Melhor actriz secundária numa série de comédia

Sarah Goldberg - Barry

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Olivia Colman - Fleabag

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous MrsMaisel

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous MrsMaisel

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Melhor série limitada

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime/TVSéries)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Melhor telefilme

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Melhor actor num telefilme ou série limitada

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Melhor actriz num telefilme ou série limitada

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us

Joey King - The Act

Niecy Nash - When They See Us

Melhor actor secundário num telefilme ou série limitada

Ben Wishaw - A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo - When They See Us

Michael K. Williams - When They See Us

Asante Blackk - When They See Us

Melhor actriz secundária num telefilme ou série limitada

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us

Vera Farmiga - When They See Us

Melhor série de variedades – talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/RTP)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/SIC Radical)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS/SIC Radical)

Melhor série ou especial de informação

Anthony BourdainParts Unknown (CNN)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

American Masters (PBS)

Chef's Table (Netflix)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Documentário

Melhor documentário ou série de não-ficção

30 for 30 (ESPN) 

American Masters (PBS)

Chef's Table (Netflix)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic) 

Our Planet (Netflix)

Melhor especial documentário

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO)

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Love, Gilda (CNN)

Minding The Gap (Hulu)

The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley (HBO)