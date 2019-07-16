Emmys 2019: no último ano, 32 nomeações para A Guerra dos Tronos
Os Emmy serão entregues na madrugada de 22 para 23 de Setembro, em Los Angeles.
As nomeações foram anunciadas em directo de Los Angeles esta terça-feira por D'Arcy Carden, de The Good Place e Barry, e Ken Jeong, de Community e da trilogia A Ressaca.
Os Emmy, os prémios da Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas este ano na 71.ª edição, serão entregues na madrugada de 22 para 23 de Setembro. São relativos aos programas exibidos entre 1 de Junho de 2018 e 31 de Maio de 2019.
Os nomeados nas principais categorias:
Drama
Melhor série dramática
Succession
Melhor actor numa série dramática
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Kit Harington - A Guerra dos Tronos
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Billy Porter - Pose
Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
Melhor actriz numa série dramática
Emilia Clarke - A Guerra dos Tronos
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Viola Davis - Como Defender um Assassino
Laura Linney - Ozark
Mandy Moore - This is Us
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Melhor actor secundário numa série dramática
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen - A Guerra dos Tronos
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - A Guerra dos Tronos
Peter Dinklage - A Guerra dos Tronos
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
Chris Sullivan - This is Us
Melhor actriz secundária numa série dramática
Gwendoline Christie - A Guerra dos Tronos
Lena Headey - A Guerra dos Tronos
Sophie Turner - A Guerra dos Tronos
Maisie Williams - A Guerra dos Tronos
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Julia Garner - Ozark
Comédia
Melhor série de comédia
Barry (HBO Portugal)
Fleabag (BBC America/HBO Portugal)
The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (CBC)
Veep (HBO Portugal)
Melhor actor numa série de comédia
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Komisky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Melhor actriz numa série de comédia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Melhor actor secundário numa série de comédia
Henry Winkler - Barry
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Stephen Root - Barry
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale - Veep
Melhor actriz secundária numa série de comédia
Sarah Goldberg - Barry
Sian Clifford - Fleabag
Olivia Colman - Fleabag
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Melhor série limitada
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime/TVSéries)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Melhor telefilme
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Melhor actor num telefilme ou série limitada
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Melhor actriz num telefilme ou série limitada
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us
Joey King - The Act
Niecy Nash - When They See Us
Melhor actor secundário num telefilme ou série limitada
Ben Wishaw - A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo - When They See Us
Michael K. Williams - When They See Us
Asante Blackk - When They See Us
Melhor actriz secundária num telefilme ou série limitada
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us
Vera Farmiga - When They See Us
Melhor série de variedades – talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/RTP)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/SIC Radical)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS/SIC Radical)
Melhor série ou especial de informação
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
American Masters (PBS)
Chef's Table (Netflix)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
Our Planet (Netflix)
Documentário
Melhor documentário ou série de não-ficção
30 for 30 (ESPN)
American Masters (PBS)
Chef's Table (Netflix)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
Our Planet (Netflix)
Melhor especial documentário
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO)
Leaving Neverland (HBO)
Love, Gilda (CNN)
Minding The Gap (Hulu)
The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley (HBO)