Nomeações para os Emmys voltaram-se para Westworld e para estrelas de Hollywood

Foi mais um ano com muita, mas mesmo muita televisão, mas foi também um ano em que a série com mais Emmys de sempre não pôde entrar na corrida – no ano com mais produção de sempre, a campeã A Guerra dos Tronos não é elegível. Este ano, as nomeações para os prémios que distinguem o melhor da televisão norte-americana voltaram a premiar a HBO dos Tronos mas agora também de Westworld, a série mais nomeada, lado a lado com o programa de variedades Saturday Night Live. A lista de nomeados está carregada de estrelas de Hollywood, de Nicole Kidman a Anthony Hopkins passando por Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda e Reese Witherspoon.

Os nomeados para os 69.ºs Emmys foram anunciados esta quinta-feira à tarde (hora de Lisboa) por Anna Chlumsky (Veep) e Shemar Moore (Mentes Criminosas).

A entrega dos Emmys está agendada para 17 de Setembro e é precedida por outras cerimónias, de menor pompa, para entrega dos prémios das chamadas "categorias técnicas". O apresentador será Stephen Colbert.

NOMEAÇÕES

Melhor Série Dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC/Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, ainda sem estreia em Portugal)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC/FoxLife)

Westworld (HBO/TVSéries)

House of Cards (Netflix/TVSéries)

Melhor Actor numa Série Dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC/Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX/FoxCrime)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime/TVSéries)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO/TVSéries)

Melhor Actriz numa Série Dramática

Viola Davis, Como Defender um Assassino (AXN)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix/TVSéries)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série Dramática<_o3a_p>

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul<_o3a_p>

John Lithgow, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us<_o3a_p>

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Mandy Patinkin, Segurança Nacional (Showtime/Fox)<_o3a_p>

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things



Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série Dramática<_o3a_p>

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)<_o3a_p>

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta (FX/TVSéries)

black-ish (ABC, ainda sem estreia em Portugal)

Master of None (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO/TVSéries)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO/TVSéries)

Uma Família Muito Moderna (ABC/Fox Comedy)

Melhor Actor Comédia

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime/SIC Radical)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon/TVSéries)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Melhor Actriz Comédia

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS/Fox Comedy)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Melhor Actor Secundário de Comédia<_o3a_p>

Louie Anderson, Baskets <_o3a_p>

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC, sem estreia em Portugal)<_o3a_p>

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt<_o3a_p>

Ty Burrell, Uma Família Muito Moderna<_o3a_p>

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Melhor Actriz Secundária de Comédia<_o3a_p>

Anna Chlumsky,Veep

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Beyer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live<_o3a_p>

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent<_o3a_p>

Série Limitada

Big Little Lies (HBO/TVSéries)

Fargo (FX/TVSéries)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX/TVSéries)

Genius (National Geographic)

The Night Of (HBO/TVSéries)

Melhor Actriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Melhor Actor em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Melhor Programa de Variedades

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS, SIC Radical)

The Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

LastWeek Tonight with John Oliver (HBO,RTP3)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

