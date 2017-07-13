Nomeações para os Emmys voltaram-se para Westworld e para estrelas de Hollywood
Sem o ás de espadas A Guerra dos Tronos na corrida, os prémios da TV americana continuaram a premiar a HBO e convidaram Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro, Ewan McGregor ou Jane Fonda para a festa de Setembro
Foi mais um ano com muita, mas mesmo muita televisão, mas foi também um ano em que a série com mais Emmys de sempre não pôde entrar na corrida – no ano com mais produção de sempre, a campeã A Guerra dos Tronos não é elegível. Este ano, as nomeações para os prémios que distinguem o melhor da televisão norte-americana voltaram a premiar a HBO dos Tronos mas agora também de Westworld, a série mais nomeada, lado a lado com o programa de variedades Saturday Night Live. A lista de nomeados está carregada de estrelas de Hollywood, de Nicole Kidman a Anthony Hopkins passando por Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda e Reese Witherspoon.
Os nomeados para os 69.ºs Emmys foram anunciados esta quinta-feira à tarde (hora de Lisboa) por Anna Chlumsky (Veep) e Shemar Moore (Mentes Criminosas).
A entrega dos Emmys está agendada para 17 de Setembro e é precedida por outras cerimónias, de menor pompa, para entrega dos prémios das chamadas "categorias técnicas". O apresentador será Stephen Colbert.
NOMEAÇÕES
Melhor Série Dramática
Better Call Saul (AMC/Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, ainda sem estreia em Portugal)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC/FoxLife)
Westworld (HBO/TVSéries)
House of Cards (Netflix/TVSéries)
Melhor Actor numa Série Dramática
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC/Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX/FoxCrime)
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime/TVSéries)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO/TVSéries)
Melhor Actriz numa Série Dramática
Viola Davis, Como Defender um Assassino (AXN)
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix/TVSéries)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Melhor Actor Secundário Numa Série Dramática<_o3a_p>
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul<_o3a_p>
John Lithgow, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us<_o3a_p>
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Mandy Patinkin, Segurança Nacional (Showtime/Fox)<_o3a_p>
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Melhor Actriz Secundária Numa Série Dramática<_o3a_p>
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)<_o3a_p>
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta (FX/TVSéries)
black-ish (ABC, ainda sem estreia em Portugal)
Master of None (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO/TVSéries)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Veep (HBO/TVSéries)
Uma Família Muito Moderna (ABC/Fox Comedy)
Melhor Actor Comédia
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime/SIC Radical)
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon/TVSéries)
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)
Melhor Actriz Comédia
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS/Fox Comedy)
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Melhor Actor Secundário de Comédia<_o3a_p>
Louie Anderson, Baskets <_o3a_p>
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC, sem estreia em Portugal)<_o3a_p>
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt<_o3a_p>
Ty Burrell, Uma Família Muito Moderna<_o3a_p>
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Melhor Actriz Secundária de Comédia<_o3a_p>
Anna Chlumsky,Veep
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Beyer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live<_o3a_p>
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent<_o3a_p>
Série Limitada
Big Little Lies (HBO/TVSéries)
Fargo (FX/TVSéries)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX/TVSéries)
Genius (National Geographic)
The Night Of (HBO/TVSéries)
Melhor Actriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Melhor Actor em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Melhor Programa de Variedades
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS, SIC Radical)
The Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
LastWeek Tonight with John Oliver (HBO,RTP3)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)