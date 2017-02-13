Em actualização

Adele leva uma mão cheia de Grammys e dedica-os a Beyoncé

Dividia as atenções da noite com a cantora norte-americana Beyoncé, mas foi a britânica quem acabou por vencer as principais categorias, conquistando todos os prémios para os quais estava nomeada.

Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Adele recebe o prémio de melhor canção por Hello Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Beyoncé com os seus dois prémios: melhor álbum urbano e melhor videoclip LUSA/MIKE NELSON
Adele com os seus cinco prémios Reuters/MIKE BLAKE
Adele recebe o prémio de melhor álbum do ano Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
James Corden foi o anfitrião Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Solange Reuters/MIKE BLAKE
Actuação de Chance the Rapper Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Bruno Mars Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Tribe Called Quest e Anderson Paak Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Lady Gaga Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Lady Gaga Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de James Hetfield (dos Metallica) e Lady Gaga Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Chance the Rapper venceu o prémio de melhor álbum rap Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Adele homenageia George Michael Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Adele homenageia George Michael Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Alicia Keys e Maren Morris Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Beyoncé recebe o prémio de melhor álbum urbano Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Katy Perry Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de Lukas Graham e Kelsea Ballerini Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Twenty One Pilots venceram na categoria de Performance de dupla ou grupo pop Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Actuação de The Weeknd Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
James Corden, o anfitirão Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
James Corden, o anfitirão Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON
Adele canta Hello Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Estão entregues os prémios mais importantes da indústria americana da música, na 59.ª edição dos Grammys. A grande vencedora da noite foi a artista britânica Adele, que venceu as cinco categorias para as quais estava nomeada: Álbum do Ano, Canção do Ano, Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal, Gravação do ano e Melhor Performance Pop.

Enquanto aceitava o prémio de Melhor Álbum do Ano, Adele elogiou Lemonade de Beyoncé, um dos nomeados para a mesma categoria. "O álbum Lemonade é tão monumental, tão bem pensado, tão bonito e tão próximo à alma, e conseguimos ver um outro lado teu que nem sempre nos deixas ver e apreciamos isso", sublinhou a britânica.

Das nove categorias para as quais estava nomeada, Beyoncé venceu duas: Melhor Álbum Urbano e Melhor Videoclip, com a música Formation.

Também David Bowie foi um dos vencedores da noite. O artista britânico que morreu em 2016, tinha nomeações póstumas para Melhor Performance Rock, Melhor Canção de Rock e Melhor Álbum Alternativo. Venceu as três categorias.

Na cerimónia no Staples Center de Los Angeles foram ainda homenageados George Michael e Prince. 

O prémio de Melhor Álbum R&B foi para Lalah Hathaway e o melhor Álbum Rap para Chance the Rapper, com Coloring Book.

Lista de premiados 

(A negrito os vencedores)

Álbum do ano

  • Adele - 25
  • Beyoncé - Lemonade
  • Drake - Views
  • Justin Bieber - Purpose
  • Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Canção do Ano

  • Beyoncé - "Formation"
  • Adele - "Hello"
  • Mike Posner - "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
  • Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"
  • Lukas Graham - "7 Years"

Gravação do Ano

  • Adele - "Hello"
  • Beyonce - "Formation"
  • Rihanna - "Work"
  • Twenty-One Pilots - "Stressed Out"
  • Lukas Graham - "7 years"

Artista revelação

  • Anderson Paak
  • Chance the Rapper
  • Maren Morris
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Kelsea Ballerini

Performance Solo de Pop

  • Adele - "Hello"
  • Beyoncé - "Hold Up"
  • Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"
  • Kelly Clarkson - "Piece by Piece"
  • Ariana Grande - "Dangerous Woman"

Performance de dupla ou grupo pop

  • The Chainsmokers - "Closer" [ft. Halsey]
  • Lukas Graham - "7 Years"
  • Rihanna - "Work" [ft. Drake]
  • Sia - "Cheap Thrills" [ft. Sean Paul]
  • Twenty One Pilots - "Stressed Out"

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

  • Adele - 25
  • Justin Bieber - Purpose
  • Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
  • Demi Lovato - Confident
  • Sia - This Is Acting

Melhor Álbum Tradicional Pop Vocal

  • Andrea Bocelli - Cinema
  • Bob Dylan - Fallen Angels
  • Josh Groben - Stages Live
  • Willie Nelson - Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
  • Barbra Streisand - Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Melhor Performance Rock

  • "Joe" (Live From Austin City Limits) - Alabama Shakes
  • "Don't Hurt Yourself" - Beyoncé e Jack White
  • "Blackstar" - David Bowie
  • "The Sound Of Silence" (Live On Conan) - Disturbed
  • "Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots

Melhor Performance Metal

  • "Shock Me" - Baroness
  • "Silvera" - Gojira
  • "Rotting In Vain" - Korn
  • "Dystopia" - Megadeth
  • "The Price Is Wrong" - Periphery

Melhor Canção de Rock

  • "Blackstar" - David Bowie
  • "Burn The Witch" - Radiohead
  • "Hardwired" - Metallica
  • "Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots
  • "My Name Is Human" - Highly Suspect

Melhor Álbum Rock

  • California - Blink-182
  • Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant
  • Magma - Gojira
  • Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco
  • Weezer - Weezer

Melhor Álbum Alternativo

  • Bon Iver - 22, A Million
  • David Bowie - Blackstar
  • PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
  • Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
  • Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Melhor Performance R&B

  • BJ the Chicago Kid - "Turnin’ Me Up"
  • Ro James - "Permission"
  • Musiq Soulchild - "I Do"
  • Rihanna - "Needed Me"
  • Solange - "Cranes in the Sky"

Performance de R&B Tradicional

  • William Bell - "The Three of Me"
  • BJ The Chicago Kid - "Woman’s World"
  • Fantasia - "Sleeping with the One I Love"
  • Lalah Hathaway - "Angel"
  • Jill Scott - "Can’t Wait"

Melhor Canção R&B

  • PartyNextDoor feat. Drake - "Come See Me"
  • Bryson Tiller - "Exchange"
  • Rihanna - "Kiss It Better"
  • Maxwell - "Lake By the Ocean"
  • Tory Lanez - "Luv"

Melhor Álbum Urbano

  • Beyoncé - Lemonade
  • Gallant - Ology
  • KING - We Are King
  • Anderson .Paak - Malibu
  • Rihanna - Anti

Melhor Álbum de R&B

  • BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind
  • Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
  • Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits
  • Mint Condition - Healing Season
  • Mya - Smoove Jones

Melhor Performance Rap

  • Chance the Rapper - "No Problem" [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
  • Desiigner - "Panda"
  • Drake - "Pop Style" [ft. The Throne]
  • Fat Joe / Remy Ma - "All the Way Up" [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
  • Schoolboy Q - "That Part" [ft. Kanye West]

Melhor Performance vocal rap

  • Beyoncé - "Freedom" [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
  • Drake - "Hotline Bling"
  • D.R.A.M. - "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]
  • Kanye West - "Ultralight Beam" [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
  • Kanye West - "Famous" [ft. Rihanna]

Melhor Canção Rap

  • Fat Joe / Remy Ma - "All the Way Up" [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
  • Kanye West - "Famous" [ft. Rihanna]
  • Drake - "Hotline Bling"
  • Chance the Rapper - "No Problem" [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
  • Kanye West - "Ultralight Beam" [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Melhor Álbum de Rap

  • Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book
  • De La Soul - and the Anonymous Nobody...
  • DJ Khaled - Major Key
  • Drake - Views
  • Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
  • Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Performance solo country

  • "Love Can Go to Hell" – Brandy Clark
  • "Vice" – Miranda Lambert
  • "My Church" – Maren Morris
  • "Church Bells" – Carrie Underwood
  • "Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

Melhor Performance country de duo ou grupo

  • "Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
  • "21 Summer" – Brothers Osborne
  • "Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney & P!nk
  • "Jolene" – Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
  • "Think of You" – Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Melhor Canção country

  • "Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban
  • "Die a Happy Man" - Thomas Rhett
  • "Humble and Kind" - Tim McGraw
  • "My Church" - Maren Morris
  • "Vice" - Miranda Lambert

Melhor Álbum country

  • Big Day in a Small Town – Brandy Clark
  • Full Circle – Loretta Lynn
  • Hero – Maren Morris
  • A Sailor's Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
  • Ripcord – Keith Urban

Gravação de Dance Music

  • "Tearing Me Up" - Bob Moses
  • "Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
  • "Never Be Like You" - Flume Featuring Kai
  • "Rinse & Repeat" - Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
  • "Drinkee" - Sofi Tukker

Melhor Álbum Dança-Electrónica

  • Skin - Flume
  • Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
  • Epoch - Tycho
  • Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld
  • Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega

Melhor Álbum world music

  • Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
  • Destiny — Celtic Woman
  • Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  • Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
  • Land of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Melhor Álbum de jazz latino

  • 30 — Trio Da Paz
  • Entre Colegas — Andy González
  • Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & various artists
  • Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
  • Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac — Chucho Valdés

Melhor Videoclipe

  • Beyoncé - "Formation"
  • Leon Bridges - "River"
  • Coldplay - "Up & Up"
  • Jamie xx - "Gosh"
  • OK Go - "Upside Down & Inside Out"

Filme sobre música

  • Steve Aoki - I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
  • The Beatles - The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years
  • Beyoncé - Lemonade
  • Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble - The Music of Strangers
  • Vários artistas - American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry

Produtor do ano - não clássico

  • Benny Blanco
  • Greg Kurstin
  • Max Martin
  • Nineteen85
  • Ricky Reed