Adele leva uma mão cheia de Grammys e dedica-os a Beyoncé
Dividia as atenções da noite com a cantora norte-americana Beyoncé, mas foi a britânica quem acabou por vencer as principais categorias, conquistando todos os prémios para os quais estava nomeada.
Estão entregues os prémios mais importantes da indústria americana da música, na 59.ª edição dos Grammys. A grande vencedora da noite foi a artista britânica Adele, que venceu as cinco categorias para as quais estava nomeada: Álbum do Ano, Canção do Ano, Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal, Gravação do ano e Melhor Performance Pop.
Enquanto aceitava o prémio de Melhor Álbum do Ano, Adele elogiou Lemonade de Beyoncé, um dos nomeados para a mesma categoria. "O álbum Lemonade é tão monumental, tão bem pensado, tão bonito e tão próximo à alma, e conseguimos ver um outro lado teu que nem sempre nos deixas ver e apreciamos isso", sublinhou a britânica.
Das nove categorias para as quais estava nomeada, Beyoncé venceu duas: Melhor Álbum Urbano e Melhor Videoclip, com a música Formation.
Também David Bowie foi um dos vencedores da noite. O artista britânico que morreu em 2016, tinha nomeações póstumas para Melhor Performance Rock, Melhor Canção de Rock e Melhor Álbum Alternativo. Venceu as três categorias.
Na cerimónia no Staples Center de Los Angeles foram ainda homenageados George Michael e Prince.
O prémio de Melhor Álbum R&B foi para Lalah Hathaway e o melhor Álbum Rap para Chance the Rapper, com Coloring Book.
Lista de premiados
(A negrito os vencedores)
Álbum do ano
- Adele - 25
- Beyoncé - Lemonade
- Drake - Views
- Justin Bieber - Purpose
- Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Canção do Ano
- Beyoncé - "Formation"
- Adele - "Hello"
- Mike Posner - "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
- Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"
- Lukas Graham - "7 Years"
Gravação do Ano
- Adele - "Hello"
- Beyonce - "Formation"
- Rihanna - "Work"
- Twenty-One Pilots - "Stressed Out"
- Lukas Graham - "7 years"
Artista revelação
- Anderson Paak
- Chance the Rapper
- Maren Morris
- The Chainsmokers
- Kelsea Ballerini
Performance Solo de Pop
- Adele - "Hello"
- Beyoncé - "Hold Up"
- Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"
- Kelly Clarkson - "Piece by Piece"
- Ariana Grande - "Dangerous Woman"
Performance de dupla ou grupo pop
- The Chainsmokers - "Closer" [ft. Halsey]
- Lukas Graham - "7 Years"
- Rihanna - "Work" [ft. Drake]
- Sia - "Cheap Thrills" [ft. Sean Paul]
- Twenty One Pilots - "Stressed Out"
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
- Adele - 25
- Justin Bieber - Purpose
- Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
- Demi Lovato - Confident
- Sia - This Is Acting
Melhor Álbum Tradicional Pop Vocal
- Andrea Bocelli - Cinema
- Bob Dylan - Fallen Angels
- Josh Groben - Stages Live
- Willie Nelson - Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
- Barbra Streisand - Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Melhor Performance Rock
- "Joe" (Live From Austin City Limits) - Alabama Shakes
- "Don't Hurt Yourself" - Beyoncé e Jack White
- "Blackstar" - David Bowie
- "The Sound Of Silence" (Live On Conan) - Disturbed
- "Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots
Melhor Performance Metal
- "Shock Me" - Baroness
- "Silvera" - Gojira
- "Rotting In Vain" - Korn
- "Dystopia" - Megadeth
- "The Price Is Wrong" - Periphery
Melhor Canção de Rock
- "Blackstar" - David Bowie
- "Burn The Witch" - Radiohead
- "Hardwired" - Metallica
- "Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots
- "My Name Is Human" - Highly Suspect
Melhor Álbum Rock
- California - Blink-182
- Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant
- Magma - Gojira
- Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco
- Weezer - Weezer
Melhor Álbum Alternativo
- Bon Iver - 22, A Million
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
- Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
- Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
Melhor Performance R&B
- BJ the Chicago Kid - "Turnin’ Me Up"
- Ro James - "Permission"
- Musiq Soulchild - "I Do"
- Rihanna - "Needed Me"
- Solange - "Cranes in the Sky"
Performance de R&B Tradicional
- William Bell - "The Three of Me"
- BJ The Chicago Kid - "Woman’s World"
- Fantasia - "Sleeping with the One I Love"
- Lalah Hathaway - "Angel"
- Jill Scott - "Can’t Wait"
Melhor Canção R&B
- PartyNextDoor feat. Drake - "Come See Me"
- Bryson Tiller - "Exchange"
- Rihanna - "Kiss It Better"
- Maxwell - "Lake By the Ocean"
- Tory Lanez - "Luv"
Melhor Álbum Urbano
- Beyoncé - Lemonade
- Gallant - Ology
- KING - We Are King
- Anderson .Paak - Malibu
- Rihanna - Anti
Melhor Álbum de R&B
- BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind
- Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
- Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits
- Mint Condition - Healing Season
- Mya - Smoove Jones
Melhor Performance Rap
- Chance the Rapper - "No Problem" [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
- Desiigner - "Panda"
- Drake - "Pop Style" [ft. The Throne]
- Fat Joe / Remy Ma - "All the Way Up" [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
- Schoolboy Q - "That Part" [ft. Kanye West]
Melhor Performance vocal rap
- Beyoncé - "Freedom" [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
- Drake - "Hotline Bling"
- D.R.A.M. - "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]
- Kanye West - "Ultralight Beam" [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
- Kanye West - "Famous" [ft. Rihanna]
Melhor Canção Rap
- Fat Joe / Remy Ma - "All the Way Up" [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
- Kanye West - "Famous" [ft. Rihanna]
- Drake - "Hotline Bling"
- Chance the Rapper - "No Problem" [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
- Kanye West - "Ultralight Beam" [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Melhor Álbum de Rap
- Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book
- De La Soul - and the Anonymous Nobody...
- DJ Khaled - Major Key
- Drake - Views
- Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
- Kanye West - The Life of Pablo
Performance solo country
- "Love Can Go to Hell" – Brandy Clark
- "Vice" – Miranda Lambert
- "My Church" – Maren Morris
- "Church Bells" – Carrie Underwood
- "Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
Melhor Performance country de duo ou grupo
- "Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
- "21 Summer" – Brothers Osborne
- "Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney & P!nk
- "Jolene" – Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
- "Think of You" – Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
Melhor Canção country
- "Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban
- "Die a Happy Man" - Thomas Rhett
- "Humble and Kind" - Tim McGraw
- "My Church" - Maren Morris
- "Vice" - Miranda Lambert
Melhor Álbum country
- Big Day in a Small Town – Brandy Clark
- Full Circle – Loretta Lynn
- Hero – Maren Morris
- A Sailor's Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
- Ripcord – Keith Urban
Gravação de Dance Music
- "Tearing Me Up" - Bob Moses
- "Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
- "Never Be Like You" - Flume Featuring Kai
- "Rinse & Repeat" - Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
- "Drinkee" - Sofi Tukker
Melhor Álbum Dança-Electrónica
- Skin - Flume
- Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
- Epoch - Tycho
- Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld
- Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega
Melhor Álbum world music
- Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
- Destiny — Celtic Woman
- Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
- Land of Gold — Anoushka Shankar
Melhor Álbum de jazz latino
- 30 — Trio Da Paz
- Entre Colegas — Andy González
- Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & various artists
- Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
- Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac — Chucho Valdés
Melhor Videoclipe
- Beyoncé - "Formation"
- Leon Bridges - "River"
- Coldplay - "Up & Up"
- Jamie xx - "Gosh"
- OK Go - "Upside Down & Inside Out"
Filme sobre música
- Steve Aoki - I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
- The Beatles - The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years
- Beyoncé - Lemonade
- Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble - The Music of Strangers
- Vários artistas - American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry
Produtor do ano - não clássico
- Benny Blanco
- Greg Kurstin
- Max Martin
- Nineteen85
- Ricky Reed