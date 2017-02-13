Adele leva uma mão cheia de Grammys e dedica-os a Beyoncé

Estão entregues os prémios mais importantes da indústria americana da música, na 59.ª edição dos Grammys. A grande vencedora da noite foi a artista britânica Adele, que venceu as cinco categorias para as quais estava nomeada: Álbum do Ano, Canção do Ano, Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal, Gravação do ano e Melhor Performance Pop.

Enquanto aceitava o prémio de Melhor Álbum do Ano, Adele elogiou Lemonade de Beyoncé, um dos nomeados para a mesma categoria. "O álbum Lemonade é tão monumental, tão bem pensado, tão bonito e tão próximo à alma, e conseguimos ver um outro lado teu que nem sempre nos deixas ver e apreciamos isso", sublinhou a britânica.

Das nove categorias para as quais estava nomeada, Beyoncé venceu duas: Melhor Álbum Urbano e Melhor Videoclip, com a música Formation.

Também David Bowie foi um dos vencedores da noite. O artista britânico que morreu em 2016, tinha nomeações póstumas para Melhor Performance Rock, Melhor Canção de Rock e Melhor Álbum Alternativo. Venceu as três categorias.

Na cerimónia no Staples Center de Los Angeles foram ainda homenageados George Michael e Prince.

O prémio de Melhor Álbum R&B foi para Lalah Hathaway e o melhor Álbum Rap para Chance the Rapper, com Coloring Book.

Lista de premiados

(A negrito os vencedores)

Álbum do ano

Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Adele recebe o prémio de melhor canção por Hello Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Beyoncé com os seus dois prémios: melhor álbum urbano e melhor videoclip LUSA/MIKE NELSON Adele com os seus cinco prémios Reuters/MIKE BLAKE Adele recebe o prémio de melhor álbum do ano Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON James Corden foi o anfitrião Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Solange Reuters/MIKE BLAKE Actuação de Chance the Rapper Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Bruno Mars Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Tribe Called Quest e Anderson Paak Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Lady Gaga Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Lady Gaga Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de James Hetfield (dos Metallica) e Lady Gaga Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Chance the Rapper venceu o prémio de melhor álbum rap Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Adele homenageia George Michael Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Adele homenageia George Michael Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Alicia Keys e Maren Morris Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Beyoncé recebe o prémio de melhor álbum urbano Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Katy Perry Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Beyoncé Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de Lukas Graham e Kelsea Ballerini Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Twenty One Pilots venceram na categoria de Performance de dupla ou grupo pop Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Actuação de The Weeknd Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON James Corden, o anfitirão Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON James Corden, o anfitirão Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON Adele canta Hello Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Adele - 25

Beyoncé - Lemonade

Drake - Views

Justin Bieber - Purpose

Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Canção do Ano

Beyoncé - "Formation"

Adele - "Hello"

Mike Posner - "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"

Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"

Lukas Graham - "7 Years"

Gravação do Ano

Adele - "Hello"

Beyonce - "Formation"

Rihanna - "Work"

Twenty-One Pilots - "Stressed Out"

Lukas Graham - "7 years"

Artista revelação

Anderson Paak

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini

Performance Solo de Pop

Adele - "Hello"

Beyoncé - "Hold Up"

Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"

Kelly Clarkson - "Piece by Piece"

Ariana Grande - "Dangerous Woman"

Performance de dupla ou grupo pop

The Chainsmokers - "Closer" [ft. Halsey]

Lukas Graham - "7 Years"

Rihanna - "Work" [ft. Drake]

Sia - "Cheap Thrills" [ft. Sean Paul]

Twenty One Pilots - "Stressed Out"

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Adele - 25

Justin Bieber - Purpose

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato - Confident

Sia - This Is Acting

Melhor Álbum Tradicional Pop Vocal

Andrea Bocelli - Cinema

Bob Dylan - Fallen Angels

Josh Groben - Stages Live

Willie Nelson - Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand - Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Melhor Performance Rock

"Joe" (Live From Austin City Limits) - Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" - Beyoncé e Jack White

"Blackstar" - David Bowie

"The Sound Of Silence" (Live On Conan) - Disturbed

"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots

Melhor Performance Metal

"Shock Me" - Baroness

"Silvera" - Gojira

"Rotting In Vain" - Korn

"Dystopia" - Megadeth

"The Price Is Wrong" - Periphery

Melhor Canção de Rock

"Blackstar" - David Bowie

"Burn The Witch" - Radiohead

"Hardwired" - Metallica

"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots

"My Name Is Human" - Highly Suspect

Melhor Álbum Rock

California - Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant

Magma - Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco

Weezer - Weezer

Melhor Álbum Alternativo

Bon Iver - 22, A Million

David Bowie - Blackstar

PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression

Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Melhor Performance R&B

BJ the Chicago Kid - "Turnin’ Me Up"

Ro James - "Permission"

Musiq Soulchild - "I Do"

Rihanna - "Needed Me"

Solange - "Cranes in the Sky"

Performance de R&B Tradicional

William Bell - "The Three of Me"

BJ The Chicago Kid - "Woman’s World"

Fantasia - "Sleeping with the One I Love"

Lalah Hathaway - "Angel"

Jill Scott - "Can’t Wait"

Melhor Canção R&B

PartyNextDoor feat. Drake - "Come See Me"

Bryson Tiller - "Exchange"

Rihanna - "Kiss It Better"

Maxwell - "Lake By the Ocean"

Tory Lanez - "Luv"

Melhor Álbum Urbano

Beyoncé - Lemonade

Gallant - Ology

KING - We Are King

Anderson .Paak - Malibu

Rihanna - Anti

Melhor Álbum de R&B

BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition - Healing Season

Mya - Smoove Jones

Melhor Performance Rap

Chance the Rapper - "No Problem" [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Desiigner - "Panda"

Drake - "Pop Style" [ft. The Throne]

Fat Joe / Remy Ma - "All the Way Up" [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Schoolboy Q - "That Part" [ft. Kanye West]

Melhor Performance vocal rap

Beyoncé - "Freedom" [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Drake - "Hotline Bling"

D.R.A.M. - "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]

Kanye West - "Ultralight Beam" [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Kanye West - "Famous" [ft. Rihanna]

Melhor Canção Rap

Fat Joe / Remy Ma - "All the Way Up" [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Kanye West - "Famous" [ft. Rihanna]

Drake - "Hotline Bling"

Chance the Rapper - "No Problem" [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Kanye West - "Ultralight Beam" [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book

De La Soul - and the Anonymous Nobody...

DJ Khaled - Major Key

Drake - Views

Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP

Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Performance solo country

"Love Can Go to Hell" – Brandy Clark

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

"My Church" – Maren Morris

"Church Bells" – Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

Melhor Performance country de duo ou grupo

"Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

"21 Summer" – Brothers Osborne

"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney & P!nk

"Jolene" – Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

"Think of You" – Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Melhor Canção country

"Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban

"Die a Happy Man" - Thomas Rhett

"Humble and Kind" - Tim McGraw

"My Church" - Maren Morris

"Vice" - Miranda Lambert

Melhor Álbum country

Big Day in a Small Town – Brandy Clark

Full Circle – Loretta Lynn

Hero – Maren Morris

A Sailor's Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Gravação de Dance Music

"Tearing Me Up" - Bob Moses

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

"Never Be Like You" - Flume Featuring Kai

"Rinse & Repeat" - Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

"Drinkee" - Sofi Tukker

Melhor Álbum Dança-Electrónica

Skin - Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega

Melhor Álbum world music

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Land of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Melhor Álbum de jazz latino

30 — Trio Da Paz

Entre Colegas — Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & various artists

Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac — Chucho Valdés

Melhor Videoclipe

Beyoncé - "Formation"

Leon Bridges - "River"

Coldplay - "Up & Up"

Jamie xx - "Gosh"

OK Go - "Upside Down & Inside Out"

Filme sobre música

Steve Aoki - I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The Beatles - The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years

Beyoncé - Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble - The Music of Strangers

Vários artistas - American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry

Produtor do ano - não clássico

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

